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2024 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo Former Lease | Dealer Maintained | Premium Features<br><br>Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and versatility in this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo. This well-equipped compact SUV is a former leased vehicle, professionally maintained and now offered for sale by our dealership after passing a comprehensive inspection.<br><br>Powered by Mazdas responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G Turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and i-Activ AWD, the CX-30 GT delivers confident acceleration and year-round capability. Its refined interior and premium finishes make every drive enjoyable, whether youre commuting in the city or heading out on a weekend getaway.<br><br>Key Features Include:<br><br>2.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine<br>i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>Leather-trimmed seating surfaces<br>Heated front and rear seats<br>Heated steering wheel<br>Power-adjustable drivers seat with memory settings<br>Power moonroof<br>Premium Bose® audio system<br>10.25-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display<br>Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto integration<br>Navigation system<br>Head-Up Display (HUD)<br>360° View Monitor<br>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go<br>Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning<br>Smart Brake Support<br>Power liftgate<br>Keyless entry with push-button start<br>Alloy wheels and LED lighting package<br><br>As a former lease vehicle, this CX-30 has benefited from regular scheduled maintenance and professional care throughout its ownership. Combining low mileage, advanced safety technology, premium comfort features, and turbocharged performance, this SUV represents exceptional value for drivers seeking a nearly new vehicle without the new-car price tag.<br><br>Contact our dealership today to arrange a test drive and discover why the Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo continues to be one of the most sought-after compact SUVs on the market.

2024 Mazda CX-30

13,750 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Mazda CX-30

GT w/Turbo

Watch This Vehicle
14200980

2024 Mazda CX-30

GT w/Turbo

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
13,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDY4RM713736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,750 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo Former Lease | Dealer Maintained | Premium Features

Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and versatility in this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo. This well-equipped compact SUV is a former leased vehicle, professionally maintained and now offered for sale by our dealership after passing a comprehensive inspection.

Powered by Mazda's responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G Turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and i-Activ AWD, the CX-30 GT delivers confident acceleration and year-round capability. Its refined interior and premium finishes make every drive enjoyable, whether you're commuting in the city or heading out on a weekend getaway.

Key Features Include:

2.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine
i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Heated front and rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings
Power moonroof
Premium Bose® audio system
10.25-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto integration
Navigation system
Head-Up Display (HUD)
360° View Monitor
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning
Smart Brake Support
Power liftgate
Keyless entry with push-button start
Alloy wheels and LED lighting package

As a former lease vehicle, this CX-30 has benefited from regular scheduled maintenance and professional care throughout its ownership. Combining low mileage, advanced safety technology, premium comfort features, and turbocharged performance, this SUV represents exceptional value for drivers seeking a nearly new vehicle without the new-car price tag.

Contact our dealership today to arrange a test drive and discover why the Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo continues to be one of the most sought-after compact SUVs on the market.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2024 Mazda CX-30