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2024 Mazda CX-30
GT w/Turbo
2024 Mazda CX-30
GT w/Turbo
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
13,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDY4RM713736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 13,750 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo Former Lease | Dealer Maintained | Premium Features
Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and versatility in this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo. This well-equipped compact SUV is a former leased vehicle, professionally maintained and now offered for sale by our dealership after passing a comprehensive inspection.
Powered by Mazda's responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G Turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and i-Activ AWD, the CX-30 GT delivers confident acceleration and year-round capability. Its refined interior and premium finishes make every drive enjoyable, whether you're commuting in the city or heading out on a weekend getaway.
Key Features Include:
2.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine
i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Heated front and rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings
Power moonroof
Premium Bose® audio system
10.25-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto integration
Navigation system
Head-Up Display (HUD)
360° View Monitor
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning
Smart Brake Support
Power liftgate
Keyless entry with push-button start
Alloy wheels and LED lighting package
As a former lease vehicle, this CX-30 has benefited from regular scheduled maintenance and professional care throughout its ownership. Combining low mileage, advanced safety technology, premium comfort features, and turbocharged performance, this SUV represents exceptional value for drivers seeking a nearly new vehicle without the new-car price tag.
Contact our dealership today to arrange a test drive and discover why the Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo continues to be one of the most sought-after compact SUVs on the market.
Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and versatility in this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo. This well-equipped compact SUV is a former leased vehicle, professionally maintained and now offered for sale by our dealership after passing a comprehensive inspection.
Powered by Mazda's responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G Turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and i-Activ AWD, the CX-30 GT delivers confident acceleration and year-round capability. Its refined interior and premium finishes make every drive enjoyable, whether you're commuting in the city or heading out on a weekend getaway.
Key Features Include:
2.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine
i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Heated front and rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings
Power moonroof
Premium Bose® audio system
10.25-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto integration
Navigation system
Head-Up Display (HUD)
360° View Monitor
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning
Smart Brake Support
Power liftgate
Keyless entry with push-button start
Alloy wheels and LED lighting package
As a former lease vehicle, this CX-30 has benefited from regular scheduled maintenance and professional care throughout its ownership. Combining low mileage, advanced safety technology, premium comfort features, and turbocharged performance, this SUV represents exceptional value for drivers seeking a nearly new vehicle without the new-car price tag.
Contact our dealership today to arrange a test drive and discover why the Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo continues to be one of the most sought-after compact SUVs on the market.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2024 Mazda CX-30