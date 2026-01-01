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<p>IN PRODUCTION- BRAND NEW 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Select S Appearance- In stock being Converted with Goldline Rear Entry Motivation Conversion. Photos depict van prior to conversion.  The Ultimate Family Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle.  Features Complete Family Tech Group with FamCam Interior Camera.  Allows selective view and zoom of all rear passengers from front 10.1 inch display.</p><p>CANADIAN MANUFACTERED- Goldline Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Stand n Stow, 34 wide Wheelchair Ramp, Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints, Grip n Flip mid-row Seating, LED Tailgate Lighting, Standard Front Suspension Lift.  56 Entry Height, 58 Interior Height. 3 Year, 60,000 km Conversion Warranty.</p><p>Where will Our Motivation Take You?</p><p>Funding, Financing and Leasing Information Available.  Can be used for Commercial or Community Living Groups with Additional Cost Equipment Package Available.</p><p>Contact our Experienced Mobility Consultants for Further Information.</p><p>Your Mobility- Our Motivation</p><p>www.goldlinemobility.com</p>

2027 Chrysler Pacifica

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2027 Chrysler Pacifica

Select FWD-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry

Watch This Vehicle
14407689

2027 Chrysler Pacifica

Select FWD-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

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Used
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Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG0VR565280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CPA-824
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

IN PRODUCTION- BRAND NEW 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Select S Appearance- In stock being Converted with Goldline Rear Entry Motivation Conversion. Photos depict van prior to conversion.  The Ultimate Family Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle.  Features Complete Family Tech Group with FamCam Interior Camera.  Allows selective view and zoom of all rear passengers from front 10.1 inch display.

CANADIAN MANUFACTERED- Goldline Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Stand 'n Stow, 34" wide Wheelchair Ramp, Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints, Grip 'n Flip mid-row Seating, LED Tailgate Lighting, Standard Front Suspension Lift.  56" Entry Height, 58" Interior Height. 3 Year, 60,000 km Conversion Warranty.

"Where will Our Motivation Take You?"

Funding, Financing and Leasing Information Available.  Can be used for Commercial or Community Living Groups with Additional Cost Equipment Package Available.

Contact our Experienced Mobility Consultants for Further Information.

Your Mobility- Our Motivation

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Remote Start System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
S Appearance Package
506-Watt Amplifier
13 Alpine Speakers
Famcam Interior Camera
115 volt auxiliary power outlet
Family Tech Group
Pirelli 18" tires- Self-Sealing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
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519-453-XXXX

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519-453-0480

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1-800-561-9621
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Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2027 Chrysler Pacifica