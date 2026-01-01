$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2027 Chrysler Pacifica
Select FWD-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry
2027 Chrysler Pacifica
Select FWD-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CPA-824
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
IN PRODUCTION- BRAND NEW 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Select S Appearance- In stock being Converted with Goldline Rear Entry Motivation Conversion. Photos depict van prior to conversion. The Ultimate Family Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle. Features Complete Family Tech Group with FamCam Interior Camera. Allows selective view and zoom of all rear passengers from front 10.1 inch display.
CANADIAN MANUFACTERED- Goldline Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Stand 'n Stow, 34" wide Wheelchair Ramp, Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints, Grip 'n Flip mid-row Seating, LED Tailgate Lighting, Standard Front Suspension Lift. 56" Entry Height, 58" Interior Height. 3 Year, 60,000 km Conversion Warranty.
"Where will Our Motivation Take You?"
Funding, Financing and Leasing Information Available. Can be used for Commercial or Community Living Groups with Additional Cost Equipment Package Available.
Contact our Experienced Mobility Consultants for Further Information.
Your Mobility- Our Motivation
www.goldlinemobility.com
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519-453-0480
Alternate Numbers1-800-561-9621
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519-453-0480