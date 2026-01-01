$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Flex
SEL AWD
2019 Ford Flex
SEL AWD
Location
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.
103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
905-774-7657
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Candy Met
- Interior Colour Gray Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 143,800 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN!........2019 FORD FLEX SEL AWD 7-PASSENGER. SHARP RUBY RED METALLIC WITH AGATE BLACK PAINTED ROOF! GRAY LEATHER SEATS. 143,800 KMS. 3.5 LTR V6 WITH 6 SPEED TRANS. LOCAL VEHICLE. SUPER CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! CARFAX CANADA CLEAN....NO ACCIDENTS. ALL BRAND NEW TIRES ON 20" BLACK UPGRADED RIMS! ALL NEW BRAKES & ROTORS! FRESH PAINT SEALANT! MICHELIN SNOW TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED! NEW FULL SYNTHETIC OIL. NEW WEATHERTECH FLOOR LINERS! RECENT NEW BATTERY. INCLUDES APPEARANCE PACKAGE & EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A AS LISTED IN PICS. ALSO TRIPLE PANO SUNROOF. PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM. REAR A/C & HEAT. HEATED LEATHER POWER SEATS. GPS NAVIGATION & APPLE CARPLAY! BLIND SIDE ALERT. REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT. REAR PARKING SENSORS. NEW REAR VISION CAMERA LENS. REMOTE START. PUSH BUTTON START WITH 2 SENTRY ENTRY SMART FAUBS. DRIVERS DOOR KEYPAD ENTRY. BLUETOOTH. VOICE COMMAND. DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL. UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER & MUCH MORE! CERTIFIED WITH A 30 DAY B TO B GAURANTEE. $18,995.00 (HST & MTO FEES EXTRA) CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com www.petescarsales.com
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905-774-7657
Alternate Numbers905-774-1965
+ taxes & licensing>
905-774-7657