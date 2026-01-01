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<p><strong>JUST IN!........2019 FORD FLEX SEL AWD 7-PASSENGER. SHARP RUBY RED METALLIC WITH AGATE BLACK PAINTED ROOF! GRAY LEATHER SEATS. 143,800 KMS. 3.5 LTR V6 WITH 6 SPEED TRANS. LOCAL VEHICLE. SUPER CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! CARFAX CANADA CLEAN....NO ACCIDENTS. ALL BRAND NEW TIRES ON 20 BLACK UPGRADED RIMS! ALL NEW BRAKES & ROTORS! FRESH PAINT SEALANT! MICHELIN SNOW TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED! NEW FULL SYNTHETIC OIL. NEW WEATHERTECH FLOOR LINERS! RECENT NEW BATTERY. INCLUDES APPEARANCE PACKAGE & EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A AS LISTED IN PICS. ALSO TRIPLE PANO SUNROOF. PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM. REAR A/C & HEAT. HEATED LEATHER POWER SEATS. GPS NAVIGATION & APPLE CARPLAY! BLIND SIDE ALERT. REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT. REAR PARKING SENSORS. NEW REAR VISION CAMERA LENS. REMOTE START. PUSH BUTTON START WITH 2 SENTRY ENTRY SMART FAUBS. DRIVERS DOOR KEYPAD ENTRY. BLUETOOTH. VOICE COMMAND. DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL. UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER & MUCH MORE! CERTIFIED WITH A 30 DAY B TO B GAURANTEE. $18,995.00 (HST & MTO FEES EXTRA) CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com www.petescarsales.com   </strong></p>

2019 Ford Flex

143,800 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford Flex

SEL AWD

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14423691

2019 Ford Flex

SEL AWD

Location

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0

905-774-7657

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
143,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMHK6C89KBA19533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Candy Met
  • Interior Colour Gray Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 143,800 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN!........2019 FORD FLEX SEL AWD 7-PASSENGER. SHARP RUBY RED METALLIC WITH AGATE BLACK PAINTED ROOF! GRAY LEATHER SEATS. 143,800 KMS. 3.5 LTR V6 WITH 6 SPEED TRANS. LOCAL VEHICLE. SUPER CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! CARFAX CANADA CLEAN....NO ACCIDENTS. ALL BRAND NEW TIRES ON 20" BLACK UPGRADED RIMS! ALL NEW BRAKES & ROTORS! FRESH PAINT SEALANT! MICHELIN SNOW TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED! NEW FULL SYNTHETIC OIL. NEW WEATHERTECH FLOOR LINERS! RECENT NEW BATTERY. INCLUDES APPEARANCE PACKAGE & EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A AS LISTED IN PICS. ALSO TRIPLE PANO SUNROOF. PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM. REAR A/C & HEAT. HEATED LEATHER POWER SEATS. GPS NAVIGATION & APPLE CARPLAY! BLIND SIDE ALERT. REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT. REAR PARKING SENSORS. NEW REAR VISION CAMERA LENS. REMOTE START. PUSH BUTTON START WITH 2 SENTRY ENTRY SMART FAUBS. DRIVERS DOOR KEYPAD ENTRY. BLUETOOTH. VOICE COMMAND. DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL. UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER & MUCH MORE! CERTIFIED WITH A 30 DAY B TO B GAURANTEE. $18,995.00 (HST & MTO FEES EXTRA) CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com www.petescarsales.com   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Appearance Package
Equipment Group 202A

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-774-XXXX

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905-774-7657

Alternate Numbers
905-774-1965
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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

905-774-7657

2019 Ford Flex