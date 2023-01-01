Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 9983567
  2. 9983567
  3. 9983567
  4. 9983567
  5. 9983567
  6. 9983567
  7. 9983567
  8. 9983567
  9. 9983567
  10. 9983567
  11. 9983567
  12. 9983567
  13. 9983567
  14. 9983567
  15. 9983567
  16. 9983567
  17. 9983567
  18. 9983567
  19. 9983567
  20. 9983567
  21. 9983567
  22. 9983567
  23. 9983567
  24. 9983567
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
175,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9983567
  • Stock #: C6268369
  • VIN: 2GNFLCEK4C6268369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 CYLINDER W/ECO MODE - AWD - PWR OPTIONS 

Looking for a reliable SUV? Look no further than the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS! This pre-owned vehicle offers a 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, perfect for your daily commute or weekend road trips. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing you're driving a reliable, well-engineered vehicle. Visit Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS for a test drive!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2016 Toyota Tundra S...
 193,000 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 234,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 175,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory