2012 Chevrolet Equinox

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9983567

9983567 Stock #: C6268369

C6268369 VIN: 2GNFLCEK4C6268369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.