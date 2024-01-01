Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;>2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD with reverse camera. Absolutely in pristine condition. 4 cylinder gas saver, family mover SUV. All highway km truck drives like new still. Its ready to go certified and fully detailed. It also has remote start from factory. Its only $9850 plus tax. Please call us for an appointment to see this like new SUV. 7057680468.</span></p>

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

263,000 KM

$9,850

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD only $9850

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD only $9850

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

263,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK0G6169796

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD with reverse camera. Absolutely in pristine condition. 4 cylinder gas saver, family mover SUV. All highway km truck drives like new still. It's ready to go certified and fully detailed. It also has remote start from factory. It's only $9850 plus tax. Please call us for an appointment to see this like new SUV. 7057680468.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2016 Chevrolet Equinox