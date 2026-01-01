$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Yukon XL
SLT
2017 GMC Yukon XL
SLT
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience power, space, and luxury with the 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV features premium leather seating for a refined ride and a commanding 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine for impressive performance. With ample room for family, cargo, and adventure, the Yukon XL SLT is built for those who demand more from their vehicle. Discover comfort, capability, and confidencetest drive yours today!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-473-4000