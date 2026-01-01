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Experience power, space, and luxury with the 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV features premium leather seating for a refined ride and a commanding 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine for impressive performance. With ample room for family, cargo, and adventure, the Yukon XL SLT is built for those who demand more from their vehicle. Discover comfort, capability, and confidencetest drive yours today!

2017 GMC Yukon XL

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Yukon XL

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14142211

2017 GMC Yukon XL

SLT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

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Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
210,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2GKC1HR165960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience power, space, and luxury with the 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV features premium leather seating for a refined ride and a commanding 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine for impressive performance. With ample room for family, cargo, and adventure, the Yukon XL SLT is built for those who demand more from their vehicle. Discover comfort, capability, and confidencetest drive yours today!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Subwoofer
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
power_seat
running_boards
backup_camera
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Cup_Holder
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Front_Heated_Seat
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Rain_Sensing_Wipers
Navigation_Aid
Driver_Power_Seat
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
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613-473-XXXX

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613-473-4000

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$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 GMC Yukon XL