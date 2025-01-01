$35,000+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Yukon XL
4WD 4dr SLT
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4WD Captain Seats Rear DVD 144,500 KM 26 Service Records
Spacious, powerful, and luxuriously equipped, this 2015 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4WD is the ultimate full-size SUV for families who want comfort, capability, and class. With 144,500 km and a well-documented 26 service records, this Yukon has been exceptionally well maintained and cared for.
Highlights:
5.3L V8 Engine smooth power and towing capability
4WD System confidence in all weather and terrain
Captain Seats premium 7-passenger configuration
Rear DVD Entertainment System perfect for family trips
Leather Interior with Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated 2nd Row Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate, Sunroof & Remote Start
Bose Premium Sound System & Navigation
Backup Camera, Parking Sensors & Blind Spot Monitoring
Tri-Zone Climate Control & Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
This Yukon XL SLT combines space, luxury, and dependability perfect for families who need room, comfort, and rugged capability.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510 or visit us at Montague Motors, 889 Fraser Drive Burlington. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
888-996-6510