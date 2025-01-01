Menu
<p><strong>2015 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4WD Captain Seats Rear DVD 144,500 KM 26 Service Records</strong></p><p>Spacious, powerful, and luxuriously equipped, this <strong>2015 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4WD</strong> is the ultimate full-size SUV for families who want comfort, capability, and class. With <strong>144,500 km</strong> and a well-documented <strong>26 service records</strong>, this Yukon has been exceptionally well maintained and cared for.</p><p><strong>Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><p>5.3L V8 Engine smooth power and towing capability</p></li><li><p><strong>4WD System</strong> confidence in all weather and terrain</p></li><li><p><strong>Captain Seats</strong> premium 7-passenger configuration</p></li><li><p><strong>Rear DVD Entertainment System</strong> perfect for family trips</p></li><li><p>Leather Interior with Heated & Cooled Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated 2nd Row Seats & Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate, Sunroof & Remote Start</p></li><li><p>Bose Premium Sound System & Navigation</p></li><li><p>Backup Camera, Parking Sensors & Blind Spot Monitoring</p></li><li><p>Tri-Zone Climate Control & Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</p></li></ul><p>This Yukon XL SLT combines space, luxury, and dependability perfect for families who need room, comfort, and rugged capability.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510 or visit us at Montague Motors, 889 Fraser Drive Burlington. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

VIN 1GKS2HKC1FR547814

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

