<p>HEATED SEATS WHEEL-BACK UP CAM-WE FINANCE&nbsp; Looking for a reliable and stylish pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than our 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited! With its sleek design and powerful 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this car is sure to turn heads on the road. At Patterson Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality vehicles at affordable prices. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic car. Visit us today and take it for a test drive!</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF1HU121203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SCARLET RED
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS WHEEL-BACK UP CAM-WE FINANCE  Looking for a reliable and stylish pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than our 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited! With its sleek design and powerful 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this car is sure to turn heads on the road. At Patterson Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality vehicles at affordable prices. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic car. Visit us today and take it for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Voice Recognition

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Hyundai Elantra