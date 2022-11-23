Menu
2018 Ford F-150

123,000 KM

Details

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 6.5-ft. Bed

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 6.5-ft. Bed

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9415156
  • Stock #: JFE51267
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4JFE51267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FX4 4WD - HEATED PWR SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA 

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

