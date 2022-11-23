$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9415156

9415156 Stock #: JFE51267

JFE51267 VIN: 1FTEW1EP4JFE51267

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Air Conditioning &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.