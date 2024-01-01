Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>BENCH SEAT - BACKUP CAMERA - GOOD KUMHO TIRES</p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious van? Look no further than our 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned vehicle is equipped with a powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, perfect for all your family adventures. With plenty of room for passengers and cargo, this van is the ultimate choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Don't miss out on this amazing deal - visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for a test drive!</p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 11055569
  2. 11055569
  3. 11055569
  4. 11055569
  5. 11055569
  6. 11055569
  7. 11055569
  8. 11055569
  9. 11055569
  10. 11055569
  11. 11055569
  12. 11055569
  13. 11055569
  14. 11055569
  15. 11055569
  16. 11055569
  17. 11055569
  18. 11055569
  19. 11055569
  20. 11055569
  21. 11055569
  22. 11055569
  23. 11055569
  24. 11055569
  25. 11055569
  26. 11055569
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
143,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1KR634151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE CLEAR COAT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BENCH SEAT - BACKUP CAMERA - GOOD KUMHO TIRES

Looking for a reliable and spacious van? Look no further than our 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned vehicle is equipped with a powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, perfect for all your family adventures. With plenty of room for passengers and cargo, this van is the ultimate choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Don't miss out on this amazing deal - visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2012 Chrysler Town & Country Limited for sale in Madoc, ON
2012 Chrysler Town & Country Limited 129,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT FWD for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT FWD 215,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX FWD for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 Kia Sportage LX FWD 94,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan