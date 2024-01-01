$16,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE CLEAR COAT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BENCH SEAT - BACKUP CAMERA - GOOD KUMHO TIRES
Looking for a reliable and spacious van? Look no further than our 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned vehicle is equipped with a powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, perfect for all your family adventures. With plenty of room for passengers and cargo, this van is the ultimate choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Don't miss out on this amazing deal - visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Patterson Auto Sales
+ taxes & licensing
