2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Wheel Chair Ramp
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
249,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10115610
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR575278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 249,876 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive: FWD
Options : 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, CD Player, Cruise Control, Driver Side Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Roof Rack, Security System, Side Impact AirbagFinancing: - YESLease/Loan Details: ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LOW RATES O.A.C!!!Warranty: Available
Warranty Description: This car will come certified and with a Carfax report
Description: BraunAbility equipment on board. Folding ramp with so many uses. Nobody gets left behind with this van.
This car will come certified and with a Carfax report
Welcome to Deals On Wheels!
We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!
Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.
At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices
All prices are plus HST
OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
**please call or email for an appointment
Check your junk mail after replying!
Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
