2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

249,876 KM

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Wheel Chair Ramp

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Wheel Chair Ramp

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

249,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10115610
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR575278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Type: Minivan
Status: Used
Doors: 4
Passengers: 7
Kilometers: 249876
Exterior Colour: Grey
Interior Colour: Black
Engine: 3.6
Fuel Type: Gas
Cylinders: 6
Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

 

Options: 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, CD Player, Cruise Control, Driver Side Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Roof Rack, Security System, Side Impact Airbag
Financing: YES
Lease/Loan Details: ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LOW RATES O.A.C!!!
Warranty: Available

Warranty Description: This car will come certified and with a Carfax report

 

Description: BraunAbility equipment on board. Folding ramp with so many uses. Nobody gets left behind with this van.

This car will come certified and with a Carfax report

Welcome to Deals On Wheels!

We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!

Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.

At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices

All prices are plus HST
OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

**please call or email for an appointment

Deals on Wheels
www.dealonwheels.ca
Call: 705-768-0468
6721 Highway 7
Peterborough, ON

Check your junk mail after replying!

Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

