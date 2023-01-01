$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
- Listing ID: 10015806
- Stock #: 0KU823682
- VIN: KMHD84LF0KU823682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Symphony Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - BLUETOOTH
Are you in the market for a reliable pre-owned car? Look no further than the 2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited! This car offers a 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, giving you the power you need for your daily commute. Enjoy the comfort and style of this vehicle, knowing it has been inspected and serviced by Patterson Auto Sales. Get the car you want with the peace of mind that comes from a reliable dealership. Stop by Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited for a test drive!Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
