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2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., 10 Speakers, Bumpers: body-colour, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control. Recent Arrival! 2020 Honda Accord Sport I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged CVT FWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

2020 Honda Accord

92,426 KM

Details Description Features

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Honda Accord

SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle
14463964

2020 Honda Accord

SEDAN

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 14463964
  2. 14463964
  3. 14463964
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$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
92,426KM
VIN 1HGCV1F32LA805388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Still Night Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,426 KM

Vehicle Description

2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., 10 Speakers, Bumpers: body-colour, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.

Recent Arrival! 2020 Honda Accord Sport
I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged CVT FWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
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$23,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Maple Acura

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2020 Honda Accord