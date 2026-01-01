$23,488+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Accord
SEDAN
2020 Honda Accord
SEDAN
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$23,488
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Still Night Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,426 KM
Vehicle Description
2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., 10 Speakers, Bumpers: body-colour, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 2020 Honda Accord Sport
I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged CVT FWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Comfort
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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