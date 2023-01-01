Menu
New and Used Acura ILX for Sale in Maple, ON

Showing 1-36 of 36
Used 2018 Acura ILX Premium No Accident Sunroof Navigation Blindspot Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Acura ILX

Premium No Accident Sunroof Navigation Blindspot Remote Start
$24,995
+ tax & lic
66,327KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Acura ILX Tech w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Acura ILX

Tech w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise, Nav
$24,890
+ tax & lic
42,310KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Acura ILX PREMIUM for sale in Markham, ON

2022 Acura ILX

PREMIUM
$33,795
+ tax & lic
23,309KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2016 Acura ILX TECH PACKAGE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2016 Acura ILX

TECH PACKAGE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$18,995
+ tax & lic
145,250KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2014 Acura ILX PREMIUM PACKAGE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2014 Acura ILX

PREMIUM PACKAGE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,995
+ tax & lic
177,460KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2019 Acura ILX PREMIUM for sale in Markham, ON

2019 Acura ILX

PREMIUM
$28,495
+ tax & lic
65,203KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2021 Acura ILX Premium A-Spec | Remote Start | Apple Carplay, And for sale in Maple, ON

2021 Acura ILX

Premium A-Spec | Remote Start | Apple Carplay, And
$35,588
+ tax & lic
39,470KM
Maple Acura

Maple, ON

Used 2019 Acura ILX Premium A-Spec | 7 Year,160,000KM Warranty | Heate for sale in Maple, ON

2019 Acura ILX

Premium A-Spec | 7 Year,160,000KM Warranty | Heate
$30,688
+ tax & lic
76,656KM
Maple Acura

Maple, ON

Used 2019 Acura ILX No Accidents | Premium & A-SPEC Packages | Red Int for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Acura ILX

No Accidents | Premium & A-SPEC Packages | Red Int
$30,495
+ tax & lic
137,886KM
BR Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Acura ILX PREMIUM for sale in Markham, ON

2019 Acura ILX

PREMIUM
$28,295
+ tax & lic
69,354KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2020 Acura ILX A-Spec TECH for sale in Markham, ON

2020 Acura ILX

A-Spec TECH
$33,295
+ tax & lic
38,314KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2020 Acura ILX Premium, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Sunroof! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Acura ILX

Premium, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Sunroof!
$31,995
+ tax & lic
32,564KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2015 Acura ILX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2015 Acura ILX

$18,999
+ tax & lic
117,752KM
Car Squad Ltd.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Acura ILX Tech for sale in Markham, ON

2018 Acura ILX

Tech
$24,795
+ tax & lic
48,584KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2019 Acura ILX | Bought here, Serviced here | Clean CARFAX for sale in Maple, ON

2019 Acura ILX

| Bought here, Serviced here | Clean CARFAX
$26,988
+ tax & lic
48,946KM
Maple Acura

Maple, ON

Used 2019 Acura ILX PREMIUM for sale in Markham, ON

2019 Acura ILX

PREMIUM
$26,495
+ tax & lic
96,543KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2019 Acura ILX PREMIUM for sale in Markham, ON

2019 Acura ILX

PREMIUM
$29,795
+ tax & lic
41,269KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2019 Acura ILX Premium - Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Blindspot Monitor, New Tires & Brakes for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Acura ILX

Premium - Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Blindspot Monitor, New Tires & Brakes
$31,998
+ tax & lic
28,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Acura ILX PREMIUM TECH PKG - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNRF! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Acura ILX

PREMIUM TECH PKG - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNRF!
$23,499
+ tax & lic
57,058KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Acura ILX Technology Package for sale in Bowmanville, ON

2014 Acura ILX

Technology Package
$15,499
+ tax & lic
170,662KM
Tip Top Auto Inc

Bowmanville, ON

Used 2018 Acura ILX - TECH PKG - NAVI - SUNROOF - LEATHER - REVERSE CAM for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Acura ILX

- TECH PKG - NAVI - SUNROOF - LEATHER - REVERSE CAM
$25,888
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
Roger's Motors

Oakville, ON

Used 2016 Acura ILX 4dr Sdn for sale in North York, ON

2016 Acura ILX

4dr Sdn
$19,980
+ tax & lic
132,497KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 Acura ILX for sale in North York, ON

2018 Acura ILX

$18,950
+ tax & lic
77,240KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Acura ILX PREMIUM | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | BSM for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Acura ILX

PREMIUM | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | BSM
$20,950
+ tax & lic
114,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Acura ILX , Tech Pkg, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth! for sale in Clarington, ON

2016 Acura ILX

, Tech Pkg, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth!
$22,995
+ tax & lic
75,500KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2018 Acura ILX LEATHER I SUNROOF I LOADED for sale in Concord, ON

2018 Acura ILX

LEATHER I SUNROOF I LOADED
$23,998
+ tax & lic
52,396KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Used 2017 Acura ILX TECH | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Acura ILX

TECH | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM
$22,450
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Acura ILX TECH PACKAGE / NAV / LEATHER / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Acura ILX

TECH PACKAGE / NAV / LEATHER / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS
$22,995
+ tax & lic
102,675KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Acura ILX 4dr Sdn Premium for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Acura ILX

4dr Sdn Premium
$25,495
+ tax & lic
127,758KM
11Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2018 Acura ILX Leather | Sunroof | ACC | Lane Keep | Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Acura ILX

Leather | Sunroof | ACC | Lane Keep | Heated Seats
$22,950
+ tax & lic
104,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Acura ILX PREMIUM TECH PKG - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Acura ILX

PREMIUM TECH PKG - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
$23,499
+ tax & lic
69,367KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Acura ILX Premium | New Brakes | Two Sets of Tires and Rims for sale in Maple, ON

2019 Acura ILX

Premium | New Brakes | Two Sets of Tires and Rims
$CALL
+ tax & lic
101,970KM
Maple Acura

Maple, ON

Used 2017 Acura ILX LEATHER*TECH PKG*SUNROOF*BTOOTH*PICTURES COMING!* for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Acura ILX

LEATHER*TECH PKG*SUNROOF*BTOOTH*PICTURES COMING!*
$CALL
+ tax & lic
72,000KM
Weston Motors Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Acura ILX for sale in Barrie, ON

2016 Acura ILX

$CALL
+ tax & lic
201,782KM
The Loan Arranger

Barrie, ON

Used 2014 Acura ILX Tech Pkg for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2014 Acura ILX

Tech Pkg
$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
City Automotive Sales & Leasing

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2013 Acura ILX Premium Pkg for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2013 Acura ILX

Premium Pkg
$CALL
+ tax & lic
55,916KM
City Automotive Sales & Leasing

Etobicoke, ON

