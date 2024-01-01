$43,900+ tax & licensing
1986 Buick Grand National
2dr Coupe Turbo GRAND NATIONAL
1986 Buick Grand National
2dr Coupe Turbo GRAND NATIONAL
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour medium grey cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,622 KM
Vehicle Description
1986 BUICK REGAL GRAND NATIONL. BLACK WITH MEDIUM GREY CLOTH INT, RECLINING BUCKET SEATS, 3.8 LITRE V6 TURBO, ONLY 72622 ORGINAL KM'S, A TRUE COLLECTOR VEHICLE, ORGINAL CONDITION, SERVICED AND CERTIFIED! PLEASE CALL VITO TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Packages
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From SLT Automobiles
Email SLT Automobiles
SLT Automobiles
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-201-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-201-0054