<p>1986 BUICK REGAL GRAND NATIONL.  BLACK WITH MEDIUM GREY CLOTH INT, RECLINING BUCKET SEATS, 3.8 LITRE V6 TURBO, ONLY 72622 ORGINAL KMS, A TRUE COLLECTOR VEHICLE, ORGINAL CONDITION, SERVICED AND CERTIFIED! PLEASE CALL VITO TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU </p>

1986 Buick Grand National

72,622 KM

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
1986 Buick Grand National

2dr Coupe Turbo GRAND NATIONAL

1986 Buick Grand National

2dr Coupe Turbo GRAND NATIONAL

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

72,622KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G4GK4773GP431383

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour medium grey cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,622 KM

1986 BUICK REGAL GRAND NATIONL.  BLACK WITH MEDIUM GREY CLOTH INT, RECLINING BUCKET SEATS, 3.8 LITRE V6 TURBO, ONLY 72622 ORGINAL KM'S, A TRUE COLLECTOR VEHICLE, ORGINAL CONDITION, SERVICED AND CERTIFIED! PLEASE CALL VITO TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU 

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

1986 Buick Grand National