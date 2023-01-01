$53,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-201-0054
1991 Chevrolet Corvette
CHEV CORVETTE COUPE ZR-1 375HP 6 SPEED COLLECTIBLE
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$53,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10064616
- Stock #: A653
- VIN: 1G1YY23J3M5800348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 35,259 KM
Vehicle Description
1991 CHEVROLETE CORVETTE ZR1, RED WITH RED LEATHER INT INCLUDING LUXURY OPTIONS! 375HP, 5.7L LT5 V8, 6 SPEED MANUAL ZF TRANY, ZR1 SPECIAL PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, REMOVABLE GLASS ROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, 17" CORVETTE SAWBLADE ALUMINIUM WHEELS, PERFORMANCE HANDLING PACKAGE, 3 MODE SELECT RIDE AND HANDLING PACKAGE, BILSTIEN SHOCKS, POWER ADJUSTABLE SPORT SEATS, COLLECTOR VEHICLE WITH LOW MILEAGE! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING, THANK YOU. VITO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.