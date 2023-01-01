Menu
1991 Chevrolet Corvette

35,259 KM

Details Description Features

$53,900

+ tax & licensing
$53,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

1991 Chevrolet Corvette

1991 Chevrolet Corvette

CHEV CORVETTE COUPE ZR-1 375HP 6 SPEED COLLECTIBLE

1991 Chevrolet Corvette

CHEV CORVETTE COUPE ZR-1 375HP 6 SPEED COLLECTIBLE

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,259KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10064616
  • Stock #: A653
  • VIN: 1G1YY23J3M5800348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 35,259 KM

Vehicle Description

1991 CHEVROLETE CORVETTE ZR1, RED WITH RED LEATHER INT INCLUDING LUXURY OPTIONS! 375HP, 5.7L LT5 V8, 6 SPEED MANUAL ZF TRANY, ZR1 SPECIAL PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, REMOVABLE GLASS ROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, 17" CORVETTE SAWBLADE ALUMINIUM WHEELS, PERFORMANCE HANDLING PACKAGE, 3 MODE SELECT RIDE AND HANDLING PACKAGE, BILSTIEN SHOCKS, POWER ADJUSTABLE SPORT SEATS, COLLECTOR VEHICLE WITH LOW MILEAGE! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING, THANK YOU. VITO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-XXXX

905-201-0054

