<p>1991 FERRARI 348 TS, BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, REMOVABLE TARGA ROOF, 5 SPEED MANUAL GATE SHIFT, FULL SERVICE, CERTIFIED AND EXCELLENT THROUGH OUT. PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING.  THANK YOU</p>

1991 Ferrari 348

34,375 MI

$129,900

+ tax & licensing
1991 Ferrari 348

TS

12384759

1991 Ferrari 348

TS

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$129,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,375MI
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFFRG36A5M0089289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 34,375 MI

Vehicle Description

1991 FERRARI 348 TS, BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, REMOVABLE TARGA ROOF, 5 SPEED MANUAL GATE SHIFT, FULL SERVICE, CERTIFIED AND EXCELLENT THROUGH OUT. PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING.  THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-201-XXXX

905-201-0054

$129,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

1991 Ferrari 348