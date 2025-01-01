$129,900+ tax & licensing
1991 Ferrari 348
TS
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$129,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,375MI
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFFRG36A5M0089289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 34,375 MI
Vehicle Description
1991 FERRARI 348 TS, BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, REMOVABLE TARGA ROOF, 5 SPEED MANUAL GATE SHIFT, FULL SERVICE, CERTIFIED AND EXCELLENT THROUGH OUT. PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING. THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
