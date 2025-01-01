Menu
<p>2007 BMW 650I CABRIOLET, SILVER WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, COMPLETE WITH BMW PREMIUM LUXURY OPTIONS. FULLY SERVICED, ACCIDENT FREE, NEVER WINTER DRIVEN, CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO!  PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!  THANK YOU</p>

2007 BMW 6 Series

128,446 KM

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing
2007 BMW 6 Series

650i CABRIOLET

12959816

2007 BMW 6 Series

650i CABRIOLET

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,446KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAEK135X7CN80392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 128,446 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 BMW 650I CABRIOLET, SILVER WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, COMPLETE WITH BMW PREMIUM LUXURY OPTIONS. FULLY SERVICED, ACCIDENT FREE, NEVER WINTER DRIVEN, CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO!  PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!  THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
$16,900

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2007 BMW 6 Series