2008 Ferrari F430

36,500 KM

Details

$179,900

+ tax & licensing
$179,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2008 Ferrari F430

2008 Ferrari F430

F430 SPYDER ASSUME COLOR COMBO LOW K'S

2008 Ferrari F430

F430 SPYDER ASSUME COLOR COMBO LOW K'S

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$179,900

+ taxes & licensing

36,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10064619
  • Stock #: SLT61252
  • VIN: ZFFEW59A480161252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grigio Silverstone
  • Interior Colour CUIO
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 36,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 FERRARI F430 SPYDER, GRIGIO SILVERSTONE WITH CUIO LEATHER INT, DAYTONA PWR SEATS, SHIELDS, CARBON PACKAGE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, CERTIFIED AND READY TO ENJOY! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU. VITO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-XXXX

905-201-0054

