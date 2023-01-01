$179,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Ferrari F430
F430 SPYDER ASSUME COLOR COMBO LOW K'S
Location
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
36,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10064619
- Stock #: SLT61252
- VIN: ZFFEW59A480161252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grigio Silverstone
- Interior Colour CUIO
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 36,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 FERRARI F430 SPYDER, GRIGIO SILVERSTONE WITH CUIO LEATHER INT, DAYTONA PWR SEATS, SHIELDS, CARBON PACKAGE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, CERTIFIED AND READY TO ENJOY! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU. VITO
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
