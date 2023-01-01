Menu
2009 Porsche Boxster

87,810 KM

Details Description Features

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2009 Porsche Boxster

2009 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster S ORGINAL LIKE NEW! 255HP

2009 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster S ORGINAL LIKE NEW! 255HP

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10279923
  • Stock #: U1619
  • VIN: WP0CB29819U730548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 87,810 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 PORSCHE BOXTER BOXSTER S. SILVER WITH BLACK LETHER INT, COMPLETE WITH LUXURY OPTIONS, ACCIDENT FRE, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED!  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

