$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Porsche Boxster
2dr Roadster S ORGINAL LIKE NEW! 255HP
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
87,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10279923
- Stock #: U1619
- VIN: WP0CB29819U730548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
2009 PORSCHE BOXTER BOXSTER S. SILVER WITH BLACK LETHER INT, COMPLETE WITH LUXURY OPTIONS, ACCIDENT FRE, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED! PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
