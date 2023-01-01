$16,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Land Rover LR4
4WD 4dr V8 LUX HSE 7 PASSENGER DVD'S LOADED!
Location
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
157,479KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10285716
- Stock #: U1620
- VIN: SALAK2D42BA591994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Biege
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 157,479 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 LANDROVER LR4 HSE LUXURY, WHITE WIH BIEGE LEATHER INT, COMPLETE WITH FACTORY LUXURY OPTIONS INCLUDING DVD ENTERTAINMENT. 7 PASSENGER, FULLY SERVICED, CERTIFIED, EXCELLENT TROUGHOUT...TRULY A SAFE AND LUXURIOUS FAMILY SUV! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU, VITO
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5