Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Land Rover LR4

157,479 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

Contact Seller
2011 Land Rover LR4

2011 Land Rover LR4

4WD 4dr V8 LUX HSE 7 PASSENGER DVD'S LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Land Rover LR4

4WD 4dr V8 LUX HSE 7 PASSENGER DVD'S LOADED!

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

  1. 1691704366
  2. 1691704408
  3. 1691704453
  4. 1691704495
  5. 1691704590
  6. 1691704635
  7. 1691704729
  8. 1691704774
  9. 1691704810
  10. 1691704848
  11. 1691704881
  12. 1691704916
  13. 1691704944
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,479KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285716
  • Stock #: U1620
  • VIN: SALAK2D42BA591994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Biege
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 157,479 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 LANDROVER LR4 HSE LUXURY, WHITE WIH BIEGE LEATHER INT, COMPLETE WITH FACTORY LUXURY OPTIONS INCLUDING DVD ENTERTAINMENT. 7 PASSENGER, FULLY SERVICED, CERTIFIED, EXCELLENT TROUGHOUT...TRULY A SAFE AND LUXURIOUS FAMILY SUV!  PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU, VITO 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

2011 Land Rover LR4 ...
 157,479 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2009 Porsche Boxster...
 87,810 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Corve...
 6,900 KM
$123,900 + tax & lic

Email SLT Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory