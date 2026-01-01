$2,899+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Kia Forte
EX/AS IS/Fully serviced
2012 Kia Forte
EX/AS IS/Fully serviced
Location
Weilai Automotive Inc
4496 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
(289) 204-6368
$2,899
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
209,615KM
VIN KNAFU6A2XC5611322
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 209,615 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Seats | Bluetooth Connectivity | USB & Auxiliary Inputs | Electronic Stability Control | Power Heated Side Mirrors | Low credit? No credit? Established Credit? We accept ALL!!! - Contact Us Today!Test Drive the 2012 Kia Forte Today! This compact sedan offers a fantastic blend of reliability, comfort, and outstanding value. Designed to make everyday commuting a breeze, it features a spacious cabin, user-friendly technology, and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether you are navigating busy city streets or taking a long highway road trip, this Kia Forte delivers a smooth and confident ride that perfectly suits the Canadian lifestyle.
Performance:
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder
Horsepower: 156 hp
Torque: 144 lb-ft
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: FWD
Exterior:
16-inch alloy wheels
Power heated body-coloured side mirrors with integrated turn signals
Chrome door handles
Halogen front headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Interior:
Heated front seats
Air conditioning with cabin air filter
Tilt and telescoping steering column
60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks
Power windows and door locks with keyless entry
Technology:
Bluetooth hands-free wireless connectivity
AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with 6 speakers
USB and auxiliary input jacks for media devices
Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls
SiriusXM satellite radio capability
Safety:
Dual front advanced airbags
Dual front seat-mounted side airbags
Full-length side curtain airbags
Electronic Stability Control
4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System
Approximate Fuel Efficiency:
City: 8.0 L/100 km
Highway: 5.5 L/100 km!
Our pre-owned inventory is moving faster than ever, and a well-equipped, fuel-efficient sedan like this 2012 Kia Forte is incredibly hot right now! High-quality daily drivers at this value are highly sought after and simply do not last on our lot. Do not miss out on this fantastic opportunity. Visit Weilai Automotive Inc. in Markham today to experience it for yourself and secure your test drive before someone else drives it home!
Financing and Credit Options: Weilai Automotive Inc. is committed to assisting customers with all types of credit backgrounds. Financing terms, including rates and options, will vary based on credit history and other factors. To protect your privacy, a signed consent form is required to review your financing options. Please contact us to schedule an appointment at your earliest convenience.
Pricing, Taxes, and Additional Fees: Prices do not include HST or licensing fees. A free Carfax report is available on our website at weilaiauto.ca. We serve customers across the GTA, including but not limited to Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, and Brampton.
Contact Us: To book an appointment, request more information, or discuss financing, please call 289-204-6368 or email info@weilaiauto.ca. We highly recommend scheduling a visit so you can inspect and test-drive the vehicle in person.
“As-Is” Vehicle Condition: This vehicle is sold “as is.” We have not performed a mechanical inspection nor provided a safety certificate, and we cannot determine what may be required for it to meet safety standards. Although the original owner used this vehicle daily and it appears to be in good condition, buyers are strongly encouraged to inspect and test-drive the vehicle prior to purchase.
OMVIC Disclosure for "As-Is" Vehicles:
“This vehicle is being sold ‘as is,’ unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”Although this wording may seem strict, it is a standard industry disclaimer required by OMVIC. From our observations, the vehicle appears to be in good condition, but it is sold without any guarantees or warranties.
Disclaimer: The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated by AI and other tools (such as a VIN decoder) which may contain inaccuracies or errors. They are provided for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. While we make every effort to provide accurate information, we strongly recommend verifying all details by inspecting the actual vehicle and reviewing its owner’s manual.
Performance:
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder
Horsepower: 156 hp
Torque: 144 lb-ft
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: FWD
Exterior:
16-inch alloy wheels
Power heated body-coloured side mirrors with integrated turn signals
Chrome door handles
Halogen front headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Interior:
Heated front seats
Air conditioning with cabin air filter
Tilt and telescoping steering column
60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks
Power windows and door locks with keyless entry
Technology:
Bluetooth hands-free wireless connectivity
AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with 6 speakers
USB and auxiliary input jacks for media devices
Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls
SiriusXM satellite radio capability
Safety:
Dual front advanced airbags
Dual front seat-mounted side airbags
Full-length side curtain airbags
Electronic Stability Control
4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System
Approximate Fuel Efficiency:
City: 8.0 L/100 km
Highway: 5.5 L/100 km!
Our pre-owned inventory is moving faster than ever, and a well-equipped, fuel-efficient sedan like this 2012 Kia Forte is incredibly hot right now! High-quality daily drivers at this value are highly sought after and simply do not last on our lot. Do not miss out on this fantastic opportunity. Visit Weilai Automotive Inc. in Markham today to experience it for yourself and secure your test drive before someone else drives it home!
Financing and Credit Options: Weilai Automotive Inc. is committed to assisting customers with all types of credit backgrounds. Financing terms, including rates and options, will vary based on credit history and other factors. To protect your privacy, a signed consent form is required to review your financing options. Please contact us to schedule an appointment at your earliest convenience.
Pricing, Taxes, and Additional Fees: Prices do not include HST or licensing fees. A free Carfax report is available on our website at weilaiauto.ca. We serve customers across the GTA, including but not limited to Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, and Brampton.
Contact Us: To book an appointment, request more information, or discuss financing, please call 289-204-6368 or email info@weilaiauto.ca. We highly recommend scheduling a visit so you can inspect and test-drive the vehicle in person.
“As-Is” Vehicle Condition: This vehicle is sold “as is.” We have not performed a mechanical inspection nor provided a safety certificate, and we cannot determine what may be required for it to meet safety standards. Although the original owner used this vehicle daily and it appears to be in good condition, buyers are strongly encouraged to inspect and test-drive the vehicle prior to purchase.
OMVIC Disclosure for "As-Is" Vehicles:
“This vehicle is being sold ‘as is,’ unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”Although this wording may seem strict, it is a standard industry disclaimer required by OMVIC. From our observations, the vehicle appears to be in good condition, but it is sold without any guarantees or warranties.
Disclaimer: The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated by AI and other tools (such as a VIN decoder) which may contain inaccuracies or errors. They are provided for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. While we make every effort to provide accurate information, we strongly recommend verifying all details by inspecting the actual vehicle and reviewing its owner’s manual.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Weilai Automotive Inc
Markham Location
4496 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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(289) 204-XXXX(click to show)
$2,899
+ taxes & licensing>
Weilai Automotive Inc
(289) 204-6368
2012 Kia Forte