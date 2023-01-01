Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S , BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT. SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, FULL-SERVICE HISTORY, 400HP OF LUXURY SPORT! ACCIDENT FREE, CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO!  PLEASE CALL VITO TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING!  THANK YOU. </p>

2012 Porsche Panamera

179,212 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Porsche Panamera

PAMEMERA 4S 2 SETS OF WHEELS FULL SERVICE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Porsche Panamera

PAMEMERA 4S 2 SETS OF WHEELS FULL SERVICE

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

  1. 1702577597
  2. 1702577640
  3. 1702577673
  4. 1702577700
  5. 1702577731
  6. 1702577773
  7. 1702577805
  8. 1702577831
  9. 1702577862
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
179,212KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AB2A78CL060715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 60715
  • Mileage 179,212 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S , BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT. SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, FULL-SERVICE HISTORY, 400HP OF LUXURY SPORT! ACCIDENT FREE, CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO!  PLEASE CALL VITO TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING!  THANK YOU. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

Used 2003 Yamaha XV16AL ROAD STAR CRUISER 1 0WNER EXCELENT RIDE! LOW K'S for sale in Markham, ON
2003 Yamaha XV16AL ROAD STAR CRUISER 1 0WNER EXCELENT RIDE! LOW K'S 11,348 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5dr HB HSE Dynamic for sale in Markham, ON
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5dr HB HSE Dynamic 206,491 KM SOLD
Used 2018 BMW X5 M 567 HP LUXURY BEAST!!! for sale in Markham, ON
2018 BMW X5 M 567 HP LUXURY BEAST!!! 112,413 KM $59,900 + tax & lic

Email SLT Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

Contact Seller
2012 Porsche Panamera