2012 Porsche Panamera
PAMEMERA 4S 2 SETS OF WHEELS FULL SERVICE
2012 Porsche Panamera
PAMEMERA 4S 2 SETS OF WHEELS FULL SERVICE
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
179,212KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AB2A78CL060715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 60715
- Mileage 179,212 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S , BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT. SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, FULL-SERVICE HISTORY, 400HP OF LUXURY SPORT! ACCIDENT FREE, CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO! PLEASE CALL VITO TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING! THANK YOU.
Vehicle Features
Packages
SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
