$429,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Lamborghini Aventador
50th Anniversario FULL LIBERTY WALK PACKAGE
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ELECTRIC BLUE
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 31,007 MI
Vehicle Description
2014 LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR LP 700-4, PICTURES TELL THE STORY OF THIS RARE BEAUTIFUL RAGING BULL! GRIGIO TELESTO WRAPED IN ELECTRIC BLUE, WITH ORANGE INT, ORANGE ACCIENTS, CALIPERS AND WHEELS. FULL LIBERTY WALK CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE, ADJUSTABLE LEVEL RIDE SUSPENSION, WHEELS, FRONT AND REAR DIFFUSER, FULL CARBON FIBRE REAR WING....PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS THIS AMAZING 1 OF A KIND VEHICLE! THANK YOU, VITO
905-201-0054