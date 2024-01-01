Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2014 LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR LP 700-4, PICTURES TELL THE STORY OF THIS RARE BEAUTIFUL RAGING BULL! GRIGIO TELESTO WRAPED IN ELECTRIC BLUE, WITH ORANGE INT, ORANGE ACCIENTS, CALIPERS AND WHEELS. FULL LIBERTY WALK CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE, ADJUSTABLE LEVEL RIDE SUSPENSION, WHEELS, FRONT AND REAR DIFFUSER, FULL CARBON FIBRE REAR WING....PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS THIS AMAZING 1 OF A KIND VEHICLE! THANK YOU, VITO</p>

2014 Lamborghini Aventador

31,007 MI

Details Description Features

$429,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Lamborghini Aventador

50th Anniversario FULL LIBERTY WALK PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lamborghini Aventador

50th Anniversario FULL LIBERTY WALK PACKAGE

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

  1. 1718745836
  2. 1718745872
  3. 1718745921
  4. 1718745973
  5. 1718746852
  6. 1718746893
  7. 1718746926
  8. 1718746991
  9. 1718747301
  10. 1718747341
  11. 1718747370
  12. 1718747428
  13. 1718747489
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$429,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,007MI
Excellent Condition
VIN ZHWUC1ZD1ELA02490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ELECTRIC BLUE
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 31,007 MI

Vehicle Description

2014 LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR LP 700-4, PICTURES TELL THE STORY OF THIS RARE BEAUTIFUL RAGING BULL! GRIGIO TELESTO WRAPED IN ELECTRIC BLUE, WITH ORANGE INT, ORANGE ACCIENTS, CALIPERS AND WHEELS. FULL LIBERTY WALK CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE, ADJUSTABLE LEVEL RIDE SUSPENSION, WHEELS, FRONT AND REAR DIFFUSER, FULL CARBON FIBRE REAR WING....PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS THIS AMAZING 1 OF A KIND VEHICLE! THANK YOU, VITO

Vehicle Features

Packages

LIBERTY WALK COMPLETE PACKAGE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

Used 2002 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible GT for sale in Markham, ON
2002 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible GT 89,500 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4DR SDN E 350 4MATIC for sale in Markham, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4DR SDN E 350 4MATIC 168,127 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv Shelby GT500 for sale in Markham, ON
2012 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv Shelby GT500 17,967 KM SOLD

Email SLT Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$429,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

Contact Seller
2014 Lamborghini Aventador