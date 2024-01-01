$82,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat ONLY 1651 KMS! 707HP!
2016 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat ONLY 1651 KMS! 707HP!
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$82,900
+ taxes & licensing
1,651KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CDZC99GH271195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Grey
- Interior Colour BLACK W/WHITE STICH
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,651 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2016 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT, GRANITE GREY WITH BLACK LEATHER INT AND WHITE STICHING. ONLY 1651 ORGINAL KM'S!!!! BRAND NEW, FULLY LOADED WITH 707 HP AND READY TO RUMBLE! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING! THANK YOU, VITO
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From SLT Automobiles
1986 Buick Regal 2dr Coupe Turbo GRAND NATIONAL 72,622 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK 2dr Conv 3.2L 118,871 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr V6 HSE EXT FACTORY WARRANTY! 54,795 KM $47,900 + tax & lic
Email SLT Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-201-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$82,900
+ taxes & licensing
SLT Automobiles
905-201-0054
2016 Dodge Challenger