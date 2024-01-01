Menu
<p>2016 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT, GRANITE GREY WITH BLACK LEATHER INT AND WHITE STICHING. ONLY 1651 ORGINAL KMS!!!! BRAND NEW, FULLY LOADED WITH 707 HP AND READY TO RUMBLE! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING!  THANK YOU, VITO</p>

2016 Dodge Challenger

1,651 KM

$82,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat ONLY 1651 KMS! 707HP!

2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat ONLY 1651 KMS! 707HP!

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$82,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,651KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDZC99GH271195

  • Exterior Colour Granite Grey
  • Interior Colour BLACK W/WHITE STICH
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,651 KM

2016 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT, GRANITE GREY WITH BLACK LEATHER INT AND WHITE STICHING. ONLY 1651 ORGINAL KM'S!!!! BRAND NEW, FULLY LOADED WITH 707 HP AND READY TO RUMBLE! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING!  THANK YOU, VITO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054

