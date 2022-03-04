$899,900+ tax & licensing
$899,900
+ taxes & licensing
SLT Automobiles
905-201-0054
2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
BLACK ON BLACK WITH RED STRIPE/ACCENTS!!!
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$899,900
+ taxes & licensing
2,388KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8599997
- VIN: ZFF90HLA3K0246104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black + red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,388 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FERRARI 488 PISTA, FULL CARBON FIBRE, HIGH SPEC VEHICLE !!! RARE BLACK ON BLACK WITH RED STRIPE AND RED ACCENTS. ORGINAL NEW CAR CONDITION!!! COMPLETE CERAMIC PAINT PROTECTION (12K) . PLEASE CALL VITO TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING 416 716-2585!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5