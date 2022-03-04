Menu
2019 Ferrari 488 Pista

2,388 KM

Details Description Features

$899,900

+ tax & licensing
$899,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

BLACK ON BLACK WITH RED STRIPE/ACCENTS!!!

BLACK ON BLACK WITH RED STRIPE/ACCENTS!!!

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$899,900

+ taxes & licensing

2,388KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8599997
  • VIN: ZFF90HLA3K0246104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black + red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,388 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FERRARI 488 PISTA, FULL CARBON FIBRE, HIGH SPEC VEHICLE !!! RARE BLACK ON BLACK WITH RED STRIPE AND RED ACCENTS. ORGINAL NEW CAR CONDITION!!! COMPLETE CERAMIC PAINT PROTECTION (12K) . PLEASE CALL VITO TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING 416 716-2585!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

