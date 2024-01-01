Menu
<p>2019 LAMBORGHINI URUS.  YELLOW WITH BLACK LEATER/ALCANTARA AND YELLOW STITCHING.  ZR PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, WITH CARBON FIBRE AERODYNAMICKS AND EXHAUST! 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED!  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING! </p>

39,111 KM

$229,900

ZR PERFORMANCE PACKAGE

ZR PERFORMANCE PACKAGE

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
39,111KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZPBCA1ZL6KLA03458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour BLACK AND YELLOW TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 39,111 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LAMBORGHINI URUS.  YELLOW WITH BLACK LEATER/ALCANTARA AND YELLOW STITCHING.  ZR PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, WITH CARBON FIBRE AERODYNAMICKS AND EXHAUST! 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED!  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-201-0054

