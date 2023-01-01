$349,900+ tax & licensing
$349,900
+ taxes & licensing
SLT Automobiles
905-201-0054
2022 Porsche 911
Turbo S Cabriolet NO LUXURY TAX!
Location
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2,028KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10102545
- VIN: WP0CD2A99NS260791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLACK, YELLOW STITCH,YELLOW BELTS
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,028 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 PORSCHE 911 TURBO S CAB! NO MORE WAIING...NO LUXURY TAX! TRIPLE BLACK WITH YELLOW STITCH AND YELLOW SEAT BELTS. ONLY 2028 KM'S, COMPLETE WITH SPORT/LUXURY OPTIONS, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, COMPLETE PAINT PROTECTION, OUT OF THE BOX AND READY FOR DELIVERY! PLEASE CALL ME TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
