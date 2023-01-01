Menu
2022 Porsche 911

2,028 KM

Details Description Features

$349,900

+ tax & licensing
$349,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2022 Porsche 911

2022 Porsche 911

Turbo S Cabriolet NO LUXURY TAX!

2022 Porsche 911

Turbo S Cabriolet NO LUXURY TAX!

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$349,900

+ taxes & licensing

2,028KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10102545
  • VIN: WP0CD2A99NS260791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK, YELLOW STITCH,YELLOW BELTS
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,028 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 PORSCHE 911 TURBO S CAB! NO MORE WAIING...NO LUXURY TAX! TRIPLE BLACK WITH YELLOW STITCH AND YELLOW SEAT BELTS. ONLY 2028 KM'S, COMPLETE WITH SPORT/LUXURY OPTIONS, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, COMPLETE PAINT PROTECTION, OUT OF THE BOX AND READY FOR DELIVERY!  PLEASE CALL ME TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

