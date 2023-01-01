2022 Porsche 911

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$349,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 , 0 2 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10102545

10102545 VIN: WP0CD2A99NS260791

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour BLACK, YELLOW STITCH,YELLOW BELTS

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 2,028 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Universal Garage Door Opener Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Additional Features Turbocharged Active suspension Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.