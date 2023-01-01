$129,900+ tax & licensing
SLT Automobiles
905-201-0054
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Stingray Conv w/3LT Z51 PAC/FRONT LIFT NO LUX
Location
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$129,900
+ taxes & licensing
3,003KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10154571
- VIN: 1G1YC3D43P5121586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 3,003 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 CORVETTE HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE C8. BLACK ON BLACK, WITH ALCANTERA INT, RED SEAT BELTS AND RED CALIPERS! OVER 18,000 IN OPTIONS, INCLUDING Z51 PERFORMANCE PAC AND LIFTING SYSTEM. ONLY 3000KM'S, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AND NO LUXURY TAX! PLEASE CALL ME TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
