2023 Chevrolet Corvette

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 3,003 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 CORVETTE HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE C8. BLACK ON BLACK, WITH ALCANTERA INT, RED SEAT BELTS AND RED CALIPERS! OVER 18,000 IN OPTIONS, INCLUDING Z51 PERFORMANCE PAC AND LIFTING SYSTEM. ONLY 3000KM'S, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AND NO LUXURY TAX!  PLEASE CALL ME TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

