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<p><strong>Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?</strong></p><p>For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.</p><p>Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.</p><p>We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.</p><p>Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.</p><p>Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.</p> <p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Nissan:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Midland Nissan, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a> to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.</p>

2009 Ford Focus

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2009 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

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14525056

2009 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

  1. 14525056
  2. 14525056
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
146,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP35N09W252173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?

For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.

Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.

We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.

Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.

Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.

Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Nissan:

At Bourgeois Midland Nissan, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!

Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
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705-540-XXXX

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705-540-8010

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Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2009 Ford Focus