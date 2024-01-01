$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang
GT Premium Fastback
2018 Ford Mustang
GT Premium Fastback
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
32,000KM
Used
VIN 1FATP8FFXJ5160903
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 00540P
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Front Center Armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Glass rear window
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
Premium Sound Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-color
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Wheels: 18" x 8" Machined-Face Aluminum
Climate Controlled Heated/Cooled Front Seats
AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2018 Ford Mustang