2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
105,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J90KBB29687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Sea Green Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Change the game with the unique styling of the aggressive Ford Edge. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 105,000 kms. It's baltic sea green metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL AWD. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking
Lane Centering
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Blind Spot Assist
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Axle Ratio: TBA
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Windshield wiper de-icer
Panoramic Vista Roof
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Android Auto
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Additional Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Panic Alarm
Sync
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats
Equipment Group 201A
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
FRONT HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 18" BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
4G LTE
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Evasive steering assist
110V/150W POWER OUTLET
Foot-Activated Hands-Free Liftgate
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable
Wheels: 18" Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted
