$37,978+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Subaru ASCENT
Limited w/ Captain's Chairs Sunroof | 3RD Row | Power Tailgate
2021 Subaru ASCENT
Limited w/ Captain's Chairs Sunroof | 3RD Row | Power Tailgate
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$37,978
+ taxes & licensing
52,158KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4WMAPDXM3417767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WH
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24RG14A
- Mileage 52,158 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats!
All-wheel drive costs extra on most three-row crossovers, but its standard on this versatile Subaru Ascent. This 2021 Subaru Ascent is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Introducing the 3-row, family-sized SUV as envisioned by Subaru - the 2021 Subaru Ascent. This mid-size SUV showcases the performance, reliability, safety and value youve come to expect from Subaru, but in an entirely different kind of package. This Ascent offers seating for up to 8 passengers, a supremely comfortable ride and generous interior space - but also delivers levels of all-road/all-weather capability and handling prowess that are completely unexpected from the typical 3-row SUV. The 2021 Subaru Ascent: comfort, convenience, adventure and peace-of-mind for the whole family. This SUV has 52,158 kms. It's wh in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ascent's trim level is Limited w/ Captain's Chairs. The Limited trim turns up the luxury and style for this Ascent. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels, steering responsive LED headlights, an 8-inch infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, leather seats which are heated in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, EyeSight driver assist system, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Eyesight.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
All-wheel drive costs extra on most three-row crossovers, but its standard on this versatile Subaru Ascent. This 2021 Subaru Ascent is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Introducing the 3-row, family-sized SUV as envisioned by Subaru - the 2021 Subaru Ascent. This mid-size SUV showcases the performance, reliability, safety and value youve come to expect from Subaru, but in an entirely different kind of package. This Ascent offers seating for up to 8 passengers, a supremely comfortable ride and generous interior space - but also delivers levels of all-road/all-weather capability and handling prowess that are completely unexpected from the typical 3-row SUV. The 2021 Subaru Ascent: comfort, convenience, adventure and peace-of-mind for the whole family. This SUV has 52,158 kms. It's wh in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ascent's trim level is Limited w/ Captain's Chairs. The Limited trim turns up the luxury and style for this Ascent. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels, steering responsive LED headlights, an 8-inch infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, leather seats which are heated in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, EyeSight driver assist system, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Eyesight.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather Seating Surfaces
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Eyesight
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
4.11 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
14 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3rd row seats: bench
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Power Tailgate Blind Spot Assist
harman/kardon® Speakers
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/Navigation
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum Alloy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan
2020 Nissan Murano SL - Navigation - Sunroof 100,675 KM $29,978 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 88,142 KM $18,978 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai SV Trailer Hitch | Remote Start | SXM 45,758 KM $23,488 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,978
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2021 Subaru ASCENT