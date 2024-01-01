$24,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Honda HR-V
LX Heated Seats | AppleCarPlay | Cruise
2020 Honda HR-V
LX Heated Seats | AppleCarPlay | Cruise
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
106,364KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3CZRU6H39LM100462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23QA107AA
- Mileage 106,364 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist!
Compare at $25748 - Our Price is just $24998!
Offering top notch comfort, and a perky personality, this 2020 Honda HR-V is easily one of the most family friendly compact SUVs in its segment. This 2020 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2020 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule thats full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favourite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2020 HR-V.This wagon has 106,364 kms. It's aegean blue metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is LX. This HR-V LX is loaded with way more than one would expect for a base model trim with heated front seats, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, an audio display, and Siri EyesFree. This SUV also has some great tech to make it feel like a modern car with a driver assistance suite that includes collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic highbeams. Other features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, multi-angle rearview camera, remote keyless entry, and multi-function steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Compare at $25748 - Our Price is just $24998!
Offering top notch comfort, and a perky personality, this 2020 Honda HR-V is easily one of the most family friendly compact SUVs in its segment. This 2020 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2020 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule thats full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favourite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2020 HR-V.This wagon has 106,364 kms. It's aegean blue metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is LX. This HR-V LX is loaded with way more than one would expect for a base model trim with heated front seats, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, an audio display, and Siri EyesFree. This SUV also has some great tech to make it feel like a modern car with a driver assistance suite that includes collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic highbeams. Other features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, multi-angle rearview camera, remote keyless entry, and multi-function steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Fabric seating surfaces
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
4 Speakers
Android Auto
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.44 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
17" aluminum alloy wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Door mirrors: body-colour
Auto high-beam headlights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System
Collision Mitigation
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan
2020 Honda HR-V LX Heated Seats | AppleCarPlay | Cruise 106,364 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sedan LX Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Clean Unit 217,918 KM $12,498 + tax & lic
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L Low KM | Leather Heated Seats | Sunroof 14,147 KM $43,998 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2020 Honda HR-V