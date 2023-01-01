2020 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 8 6 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10606857

Stock #: 23VN20AA

VIN: JN1BJ1CW4LW383425

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Winter White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,863 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear Parking Sensors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag NissanConnect ProPILOT ASSIST Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Split Folding Rear Seat Front beverage holders Sport steering wheel Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar 6.39 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Leather-appointed seat trim Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Blind Spot Detection AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Blind spot warning 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats NissanConnect w/Navigation NissanConnect Services Powered By SiriusXM Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/Navigation NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

