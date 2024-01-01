$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco
Black Diamond 4X4
2021 Ford Bronco
Black Diamond 4X4
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
28,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMEE5BP8MLA75527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Rock Rails, Locking Rear Differential, Terrain Management, Skid Plates, Apple CarPlay!
From the weekend warriors to the off-road purists, everyday life is more rewarding with a Ford Bronco. This 2021 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Midland.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 28,000 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco's trim level is Black Diamond 4X4. Take your outdoor adventures to the next level with this Bronco Black Diamond that comes standard with all of the essential off-road features like a locking rear differential, Ford Performance heavy-duty front bumper and a powder coated rear bumper, side rock rails, full vehicle steel bash plates and a terrain management system with up to 7 G.O.A.T. modes! This impressive off-road vehicle also includes tons of storage, a highly capable suspension, removable doors and targa roof panel, SYNC 4 with a large touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring pre-collision assist, forward collision mitigation and a rear view camera, durable seat material and a 50-50 split-folding rear bench seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rock Rails, Locking Rear Differential, Terrain Management, Skid Plates, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5BP8MLA75527.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Skid Plates
Locking Rear Differential
Front Anti-Roll Bar
4.46 Axle Ratio
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Tow Hooks
rock rails
Wheels: 17" Black Gloss-Painted Steel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360
Pre-collision assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SiriusXM Radio w/360L
SYNC 4
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Terrain Management
Removable Targa Roof
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
MARINE GRADE VINYL BUCKET SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2021 Ford Bronco