$45,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Honda Odyssey
EX-RES Sunroof | Rear Entertainment | Remote Start
2022 Honda Odyssey
EX-RES Sunroof | Rear Entertainment | Remote Start
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$45,005
+ taxes & licensing
72,145KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNRL6H44NB500258
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24PA11A
- Mileage 72,145 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Rear Seat Entertainment!
Compare at $46355 - Our Price is just $45005!
A minivan that actively helps keep your family safe, while keeping everyone comfy and entertained for the long road ahead, this 2022 Odyssey will easily fit-in as part of your family. This 2022 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Ready for your next family outing, the Honda Odyssey has impressive handling and plenty of performance, with a feature rich cabin that keeps up with your family, and all of their actives. The Honda Odyssey has been the forefront of family minivans for some time now, and this 2022 Odyssey shows you why, by excelling in every metric you can think of. This 2022 Honda Odyssey is more than a minivan, it's the next member of your family.This van has 72,145 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Odyssey's trim level is EX-RES. For the family on the go, this EX-RES Odyssey adds a rear entertainment system with 10.2 inch screen and media streaming, 115V power outlet, CabinTalk interior PA, power sunroof with sunshade, side mirror turn signals, power sliding rear doors, front fog lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, Honda LaneWatch right side camera, and a HomeLink remote. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation with lane departure warning. Other features include heated power front seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, audio display, Bluetooth phone integration, HondaLink with emergency response, CabinControl app, Wi-Fi tethering, and Siri EyesFree. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Rear Seat Entertainment, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Compare at $46355 - Our Price is just $45005!
A minivan that actively helps keep your family safe, while keeping everyone comfy and entertained for the long road ahead, this 2022 Odyssey will easily fit-in as part of your family. This 2022 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Ready for your next family outing, the Honda Odyssey has impressive handling and plenty of performance, with a feature rich cabin that keeps up with your family, and all of their actives. The Honda Odyssey has been the forefront of family minivans for some time now, and this 2022 Odyssey shows you why, by excelling in every metric you can think of. This 2022 Honda Odyssey is more than a minivan, it's the next member of your family.This van has 72,145 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Odyssey's trim level is EX-RES. For the family on the go, this EX-RES Odyssey adds a rear entertainment system with 10.2 inch screen and media streaming, 115V power outlet, CabinTalk interior PA, power sunroof with sunshade, side mirror turn signals, power sliding rear doors, front fog lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, Honda LaneWatch right side camera, and a HomeLink remote. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation with lane departure warning. Other features include heated power front seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, audio display, Bluetooth phone integration, HondaLink with emergency response, CabinControl app, Wi-Fi tethering, and Siri EyesFree. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Rear Seat Entertainment, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Rear Audio Controls
7 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.61 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Front fog lights
18" aluminum alloy wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Headphones
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
3rd row seats: split-bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Active Safety
A/V remote: CabinControl
Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM Display Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan
2023 Nissan Sentra SR Low KM | Premium PKG | Bose 12,156 KM $28,488 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Qashqai SV Sunroof | Heated Seats & Wheel | SXM 78,261 KM $23,988 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue FWD S Heated Seats | SXM | Blind Spot Detection 64,116 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$45,005
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2022 Honda Odyssey