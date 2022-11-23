Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

182,352 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL w/Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL w/Sport

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1669682041
  2. 1669682041
  3. 1669682041
  4. 1669682041
  5. 1669682041
  6. 1669682041
  7. 1669682041
  8. 1669682041
  9. 1669682041
  10. 1669682041
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

182,352KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9336802
  • VIN: KMHDC85E69U027331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,Sunroof,cruise control,fog lights,power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6750 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2010 Toyota Corolla CE
 173,477 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Avenger SXT
 156,238 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Odyssey E...
 209,823 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory