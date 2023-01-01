Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

304,282 KM

Details Description Features

$4,350

+ tax & licensing
$4,350

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,350

+ taxes & licensing

304,282KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10606950
  • VIN: KMHDB8AE7BU088329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 304,282 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL

4 cyl. Manual w/304,282km.

Car is in great shape overall.

Runs & drives great.

 

Asking $4,350.

 

Our prices includes all taxes, safety certification, licensing fees, etc.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

