$9,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Honda Civic
Sport
2010 Honda Civic
Sport
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
105,352KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,352 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Call Dealer
647-281-XXXX(click to show)
647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2010 Honda Civic