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Used 2010 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Milton, ON

2010 Honda Civic

105,352 KM

Details Features

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14378878

2010 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1783030482700
  2. 1783030483197
  3. 1783030483725
  4. 1783030484245
  5. 1783030484701
  6. 1783030485206
  7. 1783030485667
  8. 1783030486184
  9. 1783030486647
  10. 1783030487099
  11. 1783030487523
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
105,352KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,352 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
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$9,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2010 Honda Civic