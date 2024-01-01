Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*BRAND NEW STAGGERED TIRES*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>* Very Clean Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0L 4CYl with Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, P</span><span>addle Shifter,</span><span> Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Premium Infinity Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><span> <o:p></o:p></span></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></p></pre>

2013 Hyundai Genesis

186,760 KM

Details Description Features

$11,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0 TURBO *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED NAV SUNROOF BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0 TURBO *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED NAV SUNROOF BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11153965
  2. 11153965
  3. 11153965
  4. 11153965
  5. 11153965
  6. 11153965
  7. 11153965
  8. 11153965
  9. 11153965
  10. 11153965
  11. 11153965
  12. 11153965
  13. 11153965
  14. 11153965
  15. 11153965
  16. 11153965
  17. 11153965
  18. 11153965
  19. 11153965
  20. 11153965
  21. 11153965
  22. 11153965
  23. 11153965
  24. 11153965
  25. 11153965
  26. 11153965
  27. 11153965
  28. 11153965
  29. 11153965
  30. 11153965
  31. 11153965
  32. 11153965
  33. 11153965
  34. 11153965
  35. 11153965
  36. 11153965
  37. 11153965
  38. 11153965
  39. 11153965
  40. 11153965
  41. 11153965
  42. 11153965
Contact Seller

$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
186,760KM
Used
VIN KMHHT6KD1DU087866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2545
  • Mileage 186,760 KM

Vehicle Description

*BRAND NEW STAGGERED TIRES*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0L 4CYl with Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Paddle Shifter, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Premium Infinity Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat CC SPORTLINE 2.0T CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC SPORTLINE 2.0T CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS 175,940 KM $11,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI Cooper 1.6 TURBO *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2017 MINI Cooper 1.6 TURBO *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 93,360 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL for sale in Milton, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL 211,320 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Genesis