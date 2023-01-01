Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

182,270 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 2.4L *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

2014 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 2.4L *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,270KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10224525
  • Stock #: A2219
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB4EW292296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2219
  • Mileage 182,270 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*FRE AACIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Jeep Cherokee North 2.4L FWD With Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

