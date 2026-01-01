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<html> <p>In great shape and condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,power seats,Heated seats,Backbup camera,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....warranty options available ....Price $8950 plus tax plus licensing <a href=fee...please>fee...please</a> call or text for more <a href=information....view>information....view</a> and test drive by appointment only.</p> <p>RELIANCE AUTO </p> <p> 8215 LAWSON ROAD </p> <p> MILTON ONTARIO </p> <p> PH:647-281-2241    </p> </html>

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

143,586 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14210324

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

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Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
143,586KM
VIN 4A4AJ4AU7EE603802

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,586 KM

Vehicle Description


In great shape and condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,power seats,Heated seats,Backbup camera,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....warranty options available ....Price $8950 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.


RELIANCE AUTO 


 8215 LAWSON ROAD 


 MILTON ONTARIO 


 PH:647-281-2241    


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

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647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
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$8,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2014 Mitsubishi RVR