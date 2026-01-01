$8,950+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
2014 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,586 KM
Vehicle Description
In great shape and condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,power seats,Heated seats,Backbup camera,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....warranty options available ....Price $8950 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO
8215 LAWSON ROAD
MILTON ONTARIO
PH:647-281-2241
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
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647-281-2241