2015 BMW X6
XDRIVE 35i *BMW MAINTAIN*2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
188,000KM
Used
VIN 5UXKU2C51F0F95354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2535
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*BMW MAINTAIN*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean AWD BMW X6 3.0L 6CYL with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Keyless, Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, Rear Heated Seats, Push to Start, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
MOONROOF
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
