$13,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac ATS
2.0L LUXURY AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
198,190KM
Used
VIN 1G6AH5SXXF0127628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2522
- Mileage 198,190 KM
Vehicle Description
*22 DETAILED GM SERIVCE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Cadillac ATS Luxury Pkg 2.0T 4Cyl AWD With Automatic Transmission Bluetooth, Heated Seats. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Back Up Sensors, Cruise, Bluetooth, Power Heated Leather Seats, Bose Sound System, Dual Climate Control, Heated steering wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
