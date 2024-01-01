$23,595+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Stinger
GT2 TURBO LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED NAVI 360 CAMERA HEAT/COOL LEATHER BLIND SPOT LANE ALERT
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$23,595
+ taxes & licensing
154,330KM
Used
VIN KNAE55LC7J6032983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2566
- Mileage 154,330 KM
Vehicle Description
*KIA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Kia Stringer 3.3L Turbo AWD Limited V6 with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Paddle Shifters, Bird Eye 360 view Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Sunroof, Push to Start, Dual Power Seat, Memory Driver Seat, Lane Departure Alert, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
2018 Kia Stinger