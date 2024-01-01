Menu
*KIA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Kia Stringer 3.3L Turbo AWD Limited V6 with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Paddle Shifters, Bird Eye 360 view Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Sunroof, Push to Start, Dual Power Seat, Memory Driver Seat, Lane Departure Alert, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Kia Stinger

154,330 KM

$23,595

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Stinger

GT2 TURBO LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED NAVI 360 CAMERA HEAT/COOL LEATHER BLIND SPOT LANE ALERT

2018 Kia Stinger

GT2 TURBO LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED NAVI 360 CAMERA HEAT/COOL LEATHER BLIND SPOT LANE ALERT

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$23,595

+ taxes & licensing

154,330KM
Used
VIN KNAE55LC7J6032983

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2566
  • Mileage 154,330 KM

*KIA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Kia Stringer 3.3L Turbo AWD Limited V6 with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Paddle Shifters, Bird Eye 360 view Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Sunroof, Push to Start, Dual Power Seat, Memory Driver Seat, Lane Departure Alert, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255

$23,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Kia Stinger