*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*FORD SERVICES*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge SEL 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Parking Sensors, Door Code, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Blind Spot Monitor, Side Turning Signals, Wood Trim Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2015 Ford Edge

164,950 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Edge

SEL CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS

2015 Ford Edge

SEL CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

164,950KM
Used
VIN 2FMTK3J86FBB36651

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2536
  • Mileage 164,950 KM

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*FORD SERVICES*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge SEL 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Parking Sensors, Door Code, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Blind Spot Monitor, Side Turning Signals, Wood Trim Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-XXXX

905-281-2255

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Ford Edge