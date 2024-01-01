$16,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Odyssey
3.5L V6 SE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
187,690KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL5H33FB504546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2509
- Mileage 187,690 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*28 SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*8 PASSENGERS CAMERA BLUETOOTH * Very Clean Honda Odyssey SE with Automatic Transmission Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control and Heated Power Seats. Grey on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
7 PASSENGER
Additional Features
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
