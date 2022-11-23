Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

189,323 KM

Details Description Features

$15,595

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LUXURY 2.4 AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

189,323KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9383212
  • Stock #: A1921
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB1FG286685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1921
  • Mileage 189,323 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS**GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Pkg 2.4L AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Panoramic Roof, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

