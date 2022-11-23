$15,595+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
LUXURY 2.4 AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$15,595
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9383212
- Stock #: A1921
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB1FG286685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1921
- Mileage 189,323 KM
Vehicle Description
*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS**GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Pkg 2.4L AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Panoramic Roof, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.