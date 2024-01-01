Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*HYUNDAI SERVICE HISTORY*LOCLA ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* <span>Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.4L 4CYL Hybrid with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio System, Back up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span></span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail</span><br></div><br /><div>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca<span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><br></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</a></div>

2015 Hyundai Sonata

190,520 KM

Details Description Features

$11,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid LIMITED CERTIFIED *HYUNDAI SERVICED* CAMERA PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid LIMITED CERTIFIED *HYUNDAI SERVICED* CAMERA PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11162617
  2. 11162617
  3. 11162617
  4. 11162617
  5. 11162617
  6. 11162617
  7. 11162617
  8. 11162617
  9. 11162617
  10. 11162617
  11. 11162617
  12. 11162617
  13. 11162617
  14. 11162617
  15. 11162617
  16. 11162617
  17. 11162617
  18. 11162617
  19. 11162617
  20. 11162617
  21. 11162617
  22. 11162617
  23. 11162617
  24. 11162617
  25. 11162617
  26. 11162617
  27. 11162617
  28. 11162617
  29. 11162617
  30. 11162617
  31. 11162617
  32. 11162617
  33. 11162617
  34. 11162617
  35. 11162617
  36. 11162617
  37. 11162617
  38. 11162617
  39. 11162617
  40. 11162617
  41. 11162617
Contact Seller

$11,695

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
190,520KM
Used
VIN KMHEC4A41FA138828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,520 KM

Vehicle Description

*HYUNDAI SERVICE HISTORY*LOCLA ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.4L 4CYL Hybrid with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Back up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat CC VR6 AWD 3.6L HIGHLINE CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC VR6 AWD 3.6L HIGHLINE CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS 145,160 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0 TURBO *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED NAV SUNROOF BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0 TURBO *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED NAV SUNROOF BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 186,760 KM $11,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLIND SPOT HEATED SEAT & STEERING BLUETOOTH ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLIND SPOT HEATED SEAT & STEERING BLUETOOTH ALLOYS 135,000 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,695

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata